Daftar Lengkap Pemenang The Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kalahkan Death Stranding 2
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang dan nominasi The Game Awards 2025. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kalahkan Death Stranding 2
Penulis: garudea prabawati
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Perhelatan The Game Awards 2025 kembali menjadi pusat perhatian dunia gim dengan menghadirkan momen-momen spektakuler.
Termasuk pengumuman mengejutkan, serta persaingan ketat antar judul-judul terbaik tahun ini.
Diketahui perhelatan The Game Awards adalah pertunjukan kedua belas yang diselenggarakan oleh Geoff Keighley, pencipta dan produser Game Awards.
Acara The Game Awards 2025 diadakan di Teater Peacock di Los Angeles, Kamis (11/12/2025), disiarkan langsung di seluruh platform online secara global.
Ajang penghargaan yang digelar setiap akhir tahun tersebut tidak hanya merayakan pencapaian para pengembang game, tetapi juga menjadi barometer perkembangan industri gim global.
Dari kategori bergengsi seperti Game of the Year hingga penghargaan teknis yang menyoroti kreativitas dan inovasi, inilah rangkuman lengkap para pemenang yang berhasil membawa pulang trofi bergengsi The Game Awards 2025, mengutip gameinformer.com:
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score & Music
- Christopher Larkin - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb - Hades II
- Lorien Testard - Clair Obscur: Expédition 33 (pemenang)
- Toma Otowa - Ghost of Yōtei
- Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6 (pemenang)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance
- Ben Starr as Verso - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox as Gustave - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii as Atsu - Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English as Maelle - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Konatsu Kato as Shimizu Hinako - Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)
- Despelote
- Dispatch
Games For Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Blooom & Rage
- South of Midnight (pemenang)
- Wanderstop
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II (pemenang)
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (pemenang)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Best Role-Playing Game
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (pemenang)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (pemenang)
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza (pemenang)
- Lego Party!
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World (pemenang)
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Best Multiplayer
- ARC Raiders (pemenang)
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky (pemenang)
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (pemenang)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk (pemenang)
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume Pretty Derby (pemenang)
- Wuthering Waves
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages (pemenang)
- EA Sports FC 25
- South of Midnight
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- The Last of Us Season 2 (pemenang)
- Until Dawn
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 (pemenang)
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Brawk
- Chovy (pemenang)
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NRG (Valorant)
- Team Falcons (Dota 2)
- Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) (pemenang)
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL (pemenang)
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI (pemenang)
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Player's Voice
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Wurthering Waves (pemenang)
- Genshin Impact
- Dispatch
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
(Tribunnews.com/Garudea Prabawati)
