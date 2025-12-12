Daftar Lengkap Pemenang The Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kalahkan Death Stranding 2

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Perhelatan The Game Awards 2025 kembali menjadi pusat perhatian dunia gim dengan menghadirkan momen-momen spektakuler.

Termasuk pengumuman mengejutkan, serta persaingan ketat antar judul-judul terbaik tahun ini.

Diketahui perhelatan The Game Awards adalah pertunjukan kedua belas yang diselenggarakan oleh Geoff Keighley, pencipta dan produser Game Awards.

Acara The Game Awards 2025 diadakan di Teater Peacock di Los Angeles, Kamis (11/12/2025), disiarkan langsung di seluruh platform online secara global.

Ajang penghargaan yang digelar setiap akhir tahun tersebut tidak hanya merayakan pencapaian para pengembang game, tetapi juga menjadi barometer perkembangan industri gim global.

Dari kategori bergengsi seperti Game of the Year hingga penghargaan teknis yang menyoroti kreativitas dan inovasi, inilah rangkuman lengkap para pemenang yang berhasil membawa pulang trofi bergengsi The Game Awards 2025, mengutip gameinformer.com:

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score & Music

Christopher Larkin - Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb - Hades II

Lorien Testard - Clair Obscur: Expédition 33 (pemenang)

Toma Otowa - Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6 (pemenang)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

Best Performance

Ben Starr as Verso - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox as Gustave - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii as Atsu - Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English as Maelle - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Konatsu Kato as Shimizu Hinako - Silent Hill f

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (pemenang)

Despelote

Dispatch

Games For Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Blooom & Rage

South of Midnight (pemenang)

Wanderstop

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades II (pemenang)

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong (pemenang)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Best Role-Playing Game

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – WINNER

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Sim/Strategy Game

The Alters

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (pemenang)

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (pemenang)

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza (pemenang)

Lego Party!

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World (pemenang)

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer

ARC Raiders (pemenang)

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky (pemenang)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (pemenang)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk (pemenang)

Best Mobile Game

Destiny Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume Pretty Derby (pemenang)

Wuthering Waves

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages (pemenang)

EA Sports FC 25

South of Midnight

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2 (pemenang)

Until Dawn

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (pemenang)

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy (pemenang)

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (Valorant)

Team Falcons (Dota 2)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) (pemenang)

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL (pemenang)

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI (pemenang)

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher IV

Player's Voice

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Wurthering Waves (pemenang)

Genshin Impact

Dispatch

Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Tribunnews.com/Garudea Prabawati)