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Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 253 Part 2 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 253 part 2 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Tayang:
Baca & Ambil Poin
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
zoom-in Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 253 Part 2 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi
Tribunnews.com/Fahdi Fahlevi
TES KEMAMPUAN AKADEMIK - Foto pelaksanaan Tes Kemampuan Akademik (TKA) di SMKN 1 Manggar, Belitung, Provinsi Bangka Belitung, Minggu (3/11/2025). Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 253 part 2 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi 
Memuat video…

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Indonesia kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 253 part 2 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti, serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Kali ini, siswa diminta untuk menjawab pertanyaan setelah mendengarkan teks "Why We should Eat Breakfast" di Part 1

Jawaban yang disajikan dalam artikel ini merupakan contoh dan siswa bisa menjawab dengan pendapatnya sendiri.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 252 Part 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 253 part 2:

Soal:

Respond orally to the following questions about the text you have listened to

1. How does the text explain the reasons to why we should eat breakfast? 

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

2. How does the author of the text say about eating breakfast habits which impact our diet quality?

3. How might the text make readers eat breakfast before they start the day?

Jawaban:

1. The text uses seven clear arguments organized in logical order. It covers everything from physical health, like metabolism and energy, to social benefits like family bonding.

2. The author says breakfast eaters consume more fiber and vitamins. It also "sets the tone" for the day, making people more likely to choose healthier foods for their next meals.

3. It persuades readers by showing that breakfast is a simple "self-care" step. By linking breakfast to better moods and weight control, it makes the habit seem like an easy way to get big health improvements.

*)Disclaimer:

Kunci jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Jawaban yang disajikan bisa saja lebih singkat dari apa yang dipelajari di buku.

(Tribunnews.com, Renald Shiftanto)

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