Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 286-288: Section 5 Listening

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 286-288 disediakan sebagai bahan referensi sekaligus panduan belajar bagi siswa.

Tujuannya untuk membantu siswa memahami materi yang sedang dipelajari.

Dengan adanya kunci jawaban ini, siswa dapat membandingkan hasil pekerjaan mereka dengan jawaban yang benar, sehingga lebih mudah menemukan kesalahan dan memperbaikinya.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, sangat dianjurkan agar siswa terlebih dahulu berusaha mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 halaman 286-288 Kurikulum Merdeka yang ditulis oleh Ika Lestari Damayanti, Iyen Nurlaelawati dan diterbitkan Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2021, terdapat latihan yang berkaitan dengan materi Bab 4, yaitu Upcycling Used Materials.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 252: Upcycling Used Materials

Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 286-288

“Okay students, I will show you how to make a pocket book.

You will need a piece of paper and scissors. First, fold the paper into eighths.

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

Make sure you fold the paper evenly. After that, unfold the paper. You will see eight panels that will be the pages of the book.

Fold the paper again from the short edge to the other. Cut the vertical fold in the middle of the paper using scissors.

Unfold the paper again. Fold the paper from the long edge to the other. have the two ends. Fold the paper until it becomes a book.

Voila! Now, you have a pocket book. After that, write a biography of a famous person that you have searched for on the internet in it.”

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 237: Worksheet 4.13

Worksheet 5.9

1. What do we need to make a pocket book?

The answer:

A piece of paper and scissors

2. What is the irst step that we should do to make a pocket book?

The answer:

Fold the paper

3. How many panels can we see that will be the pages of the book?

The answer:

Eight

4. What should we use to cut the vertical fold in the middle of the paper?

The answer:

Scissors

5. What is your opinion on making a pocket book?

The answer:

It is easy.

(Tribunnews.com/Mohay)