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Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 181 182 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 6

Berikut ini kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 181-182 Kurikulum Merdeka terdapat tugas Section 6.

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zoom-in Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 181 182 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 6
TRIBUN JABAR/ GANI KURNIAWAN
SOAL DAN JAWABAN - Siswa mengerjakan soal Bahasa Indonesia lewat komputer saat mengikuti Ujian Nasional Berbasis Komputer (UNBK) di SMP Alfa Centauri, Jalan Palasari, Kota Bandung, Senin (9/5/2016). Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 181-182 pada tugas Section 6. 
Memuat video…

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 181-182 Kurikulum Merdeka pada Chapter 4 memiliki judul My School Activities.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 181-182 terdapat tugas Section 6 – Your Turn: Reading and Viewing.

Materi ini terdapat dalam buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 181-182 karangan Ika Lestari Damayanti dkk. terbitan Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 181-182 pada tugas Section 6 hanya digunakan sebagai referensi untuk belajar siswa di rumah. 

Berikut Tribunnews menyajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 181-182.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 181-182

Section 6 – Your Turn: Reading and Viewing

a. Ibu Ayu asks her students to make an infographic to show their learning tips. Here are the infographics made by Galang and Andre. Read their infographics. See the Wordbox.

b. Based on Galang and Andre’s infographics at Picture 4.5, answer the following questions.

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

1. What is Galang's tip to make your study time more effective?

Jawaban: Galang's tip for making study time more effective is to make a to-do list.

2. Why does Andre suggest making an online class schedule?

Jawaban: It helps us to be always ready to join online classes.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 123, Section 3: Worksheet 3.15 dan 3.16

3. Do you agree with Andre to be active in a class discussion? Why?

Jawaban: Yes, I agree. As well as learning to share my ideas with others, I also have the opportunity to get feedback from others.

4. Do you think 'break-time' is important? Why?

Jawaban: Yes, it can refresh our mind and make us more focus on the next learning activity.

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