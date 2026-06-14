100 Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 2 Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban PAT, PAS, UAS

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Siswa kelas 2 SD/MI akan menghadapi Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) atau Penilaian Sumatif Akhir Jenjang (PSAJ) atau Asesmen Sumatif Akhir Semester (ASAS) pada akhir semester 2.

Ujian ini dilaksanakan untuk mengukur tingkat pemahaman siswa terhadap materi pelajaran yang telah dipelajari selama Semester 2.

Mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu bidang studi yang diujikan dalam pelaksanaan UAS.

Sebagai persiapan menghadapi UAS, PSAJ, maupun ASAS, siswa disarankan untuk memperbanyak latihan mengerjakan soal-soal Bahasa Inggris agar lebih siap dan percaya diri saat ujian berlangsung.

Tribunnews.com menyediakan soal latihan Bahasa Inggris kelas 2 SD Semester 2 yang disusun berdasarkan materi buku Student's Book My Next Worlds For Elementary School Grade 2 karya EYLC Team.

Pilihlah salah satu jawaban yang benar pada huruf A, B, atau C!

1. Read the sentence carefully: “She is Lala. She is my friend.” Which sentence correctly describes Lala based on the information above?

A. He is my brother.

B. She is my friend.

C. She is your sister.

D. He is your friend.

Kunci Jawaban: B

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2. Look at the picture of a boy named Adi with his younger sister. Adi says, “This is Sinta. She is _____ sister.” Which word completes the sentence correctly?

A. your

B. his

C. my

D. her

Kunci Jawaban: C

Baca juga: 60 Soal PJOK Kelas 2 Semester 2 Kurikulum Merdeka dan Kunci Jawaban

3. Tina introduces her family to her classmates. She points to her mother and says, “This is my mother. _____ name is Rina.” Which word should be used correctly?

A. His

B. Her

C. My

D. Your

Kunci Jawaban: B

4. Read the sentence: “He is Budi. He is my brother.” Which sentence has the same meaning as the sentence above?

A. Budi is my brother.

B. Budi is my father.

C. Budi is your brother.

D. Budi is my friend.

Kunci Jawaban: A

5. A girl is talking to her friend. She says, “This is my father. _____ name is Mr. Hasan.” Which pronoun is correct?

A. My

B. Her

C. Your

D. His

Kunci Jawaban: D