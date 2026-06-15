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Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 239 Activity 14 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 239 activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

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zoom-in Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 239 Activity 14 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi
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TES KEMAMPUAN AKADEMIK - Foto pelaksanaan Tes Kemampuan Akademik (TKA) di SMKN 1 Manggar, Belitung, Provinsi Bangka Belitung, Minggu (3/11/2025). Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 239 activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi 
Memuat video…

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 239 activity 14 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti, serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Dalam activity 14 ini, siswa diminta membaca sebuah artikel lalu menjawab pertanyaan.

Jawaban yang disajikan dalam artikel ini merupakan contoh dan siswa bisa menjawab dengan pendapatnya sendiri.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 252: Upcycling Used Materials

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 239 activity 14:

Soal:

1. Identify the main idea of each paragraph

2. What is the author's purpose in the text?

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

3. Do you agree that sugar prevents us from achieving our true potential in many more ways than weight gain? Write your opinion in 150-200 words count.

Jawaban:

1. - Paragraph 1: Sugar is considered a major health enemy, and reducing its consumption provides various health benefits beyond weight loss.

- Paragraph 2: Reducing sugar intake significantly lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and fatal heart attacks.

- Paragraph 3: Eating less sugar protects brain health by maintaining BDNF levels, which reduces the chances of Alzheimer’s and depression.

- Paragraph 4: Cutting back on sugar helps maintain youthful skin by preventing damage to collagen and elastin, leading to a clearer mind and appearance.

- Paragraph 5: The conclusion and recommendation to be wary of food choices and consistently choose less sugar to improve overall quality of life.

2. The author's purpose is to persuade the readers to reduce their daily sugar consumption by providing scientific arguments about its negative impacts on the heart, brain, and skin.

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