Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 131 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 2: Worksheet 3.22

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 131 Kurikulum Merdeka pada Chapter 3 memiliki judul Home Sweet Home.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 131 terdapat tugas Section 2 - Reading pada Worksheet 3.22.

Materi ini terdapat dalam buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 131 karangan Ika Lestari Damayanti dkk. terbitan Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 131 pada tugas Worksheet 3.22 hanya digunakan sebagai referensi untuk belajar siswa di rumah.

Berikut Tribunnews menyajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 131.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 131

Section 2 - Reading

Worksheet 3.22

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

a. Read the text. See the Wordbox..

Tips to Separate Rubbish

There are some tips on how to separate rubbish at home. The most simple way to separate your rubbish is by categorizing them into two types. First, you can collect organic rubbish. Examples of organic rubbish are food scrap, leaves, plants and soil. They can go into the composter. They are good to use as fertilizer. Second, you should collect non-organic rubbish. The materials that belong in this category are paper, plastic, cardboard, metal and fabric. Before we throw them into the recycle bin, we should clean them. Then, they can be recycled into new products. Separating rubbish is very useful to keep our environment clean. Read the text again and have a look at the rubbish collection. Can you separate them based on the categories?

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 128 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 5: Worksheet 3.20

b. Read the text again and have a look at the rubbish below. Can you separate them based on the categories?

Kunci Jawaban:

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 131 (Buku Guru Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Kurikulum Merdeka)

*) Disclaimer:

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, pastikan anak mengerjakan sendiri terlebih dahulu.

(Tribunnews.com/Indah Aprilin)