Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 3: Worksheet 3.25

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 Kurikulum Merdeka pada Chapter 3 memiliki judul Home Sweet Home.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 terdapat tugas Section 3 - Reading pada Worksheet 3.25.

Materi ini terdapat dalam buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 karangan Ika Lestari Damayanti dkk. terbitan Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 pada tugas Worksheet 3.25 hanya digunakan sebagai referensi untuk belajar siswa di rumah.

Berikut Tribunnews menyajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134

Section 3 - Reading

Worksheet 3.25

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

Let’s Clean Up the Yard

Equipment:

1. Two big plastic bags

2. Two pairs of gloves

Steps:

1. Prepare the equipment to separate the rubbish.

2. Wear the gloves.

3. Put the irst plastic bag for organic rubbish

4. Put another plastic bag for non-organic rubbish

5. Separate the rubbish based on the categories, for example food scraps and vegetables go into the first plastic bag. Then, plastic, glass, paper, and wood go into the other bag.