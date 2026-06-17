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Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 3: Worksheet 3.25

Berikut ini kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134 Kurikulum Merdeka terdapat tugas Section 3 pada Worksheet 3.25.

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zoom-in Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 3: Worksheet 3.25
TRIBUN BATAM/ARGIANTO DA NUGROHO
SOAL DAN JAWABAN - Siswa kelas 8 mengikuti Asesmen Nasional Berbasis Komputer (ANBK) di SMP Negeri 10 Batam, Senin (19/9/2022). Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134 pada tugas Worksheet 3.25. 
Memuat video…

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 Kurikulum Merdeka pada Chapter 3 memiliki judul Home Sweet Home.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 terdapat tugas Section 3 - Reading pada Worksheet 3.25.

Materi ini terdapat dalam buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 karangan Ika Lestari Damayanti dkk. terbitan Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134 pada tugas Worksheet 3.25 hanya digunakan sebagai referensi untuk belajar siswa di rumah. 

Berikut Tribunnews menyajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 134.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 134

Section 3 - Reading

Worksheet 3.25

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1. Two big plastic bags
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1. Prepare the equipment to separate the rubbish.

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4. Put another plastic bag for non-organic rubbish

5. Separate the rubbish based on the categories, for example food scraps and vegetables go into the first plastic bag. Then, plastic, glass, paper, and wood go into the other bag.

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