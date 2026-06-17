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Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 255 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 255 part 3 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

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zoom-in Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 255 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi
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PEMULIHAN PASCABENCANA SUMATRA - Siswa SMA Negeri 2 Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, tetap semangat belajar di kelas darurat. Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 255 part 3 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi 
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TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 255 part 3 nomor 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti, serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Siswa diminta untuk mengisi titik-titik di sebuah artikel dengan kata yang sudah ditentukan.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 255 part 3:

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA Halaman 252 Part 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Soal

Why should We Avoid Processed Food?

In the present busy world where everyone is running out of time, some processed foods are the ________ (1). Processed foods that are fortiied with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can be beneicial in terms of providing essential nutrients in a person’s daily diet

There are many instances of _______ (2) effects of processed or fortiied foods. For example, baby foods fortiied with iron and vitamin B12 can prevent anaemia; milk containing vitamin D can prevent rickets; salt containing iodine can prevent goitre, and so no.

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

Despite having some beneicial ones, the majority of processed foods are detrimental for health as they contain a high amount of saturated fats, sugar, salt, and an unmatched number of calories.

Several scientiic studies have ________ (3) that consumption of a high amount of processed food can increase the risk of cardiovascular disorder, metabolic disorders (obesity and diabetes), coronary heart disease, and cerebrovascular diseases. Some ________ (4) materials (bisphenol A), as well as additives (glutamate, sulphite, and carrageenan), can also have adverse effects on cardiovascular health.

Most importantly, children who ________ (5) a high amount of ultra-processed foods are more likely to develop dyslipidaemia, obesity, and hypertension later in life. Similarly, studies have shown that the percentage of ________ (6) consumed by a pregnant woman from ultra-processed food can be used to predict gestational weight gain and infant body fat. 

Based from the arguments above, we can conclude that processed foods are not always junking food which has a bad ________ (7) on our body's health. As long as we choose the right type of fast food, we can still get a healthy diet from fast food that is still nutritionally balanced. The most important thing is to avoid eating excessive fast food. Always pay attention to __________ (8) and balance it with a healthy diet after we consume it.

Fill in the blank with the correct words: 

- Packaging

- Portions

- Calories

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