Tunggu 3.0 detik untuk membaca artikel
Aplikasi Tribun
Tajamkan Wawasanmu,
Suarakan Opinimu
KLIK DI SINI
Tribun
LIVE ●
  • Home
  • Gebrakan Sang Pemimpin
  • Regional
  • lokal asri
  • News
  • Citaloka Fest
  • Bisnis
  • superskor
  • Energi untuk Rakyat
  • Pendidikan Ganesha OperationPendidikan GO
  • Sport
  • Musik
  • Seleb
  • Lifestyle
  • Travel
  • PARAPUAN
  • Otomotif
  • Techno
  • Kesehatan
  • Tribunners
  • Video
  • Kilas Kementerian
  • Images
  • Indeks Berita
  • Tribun Network
  • TribunJualbeli
  • Tribun Travel
  • Tribunnews Wiki
  • Tribun Shopping
  • Tribun Health
  • Tribun Trends
  • About Us
  • Redaksi
  • Info Iklan
  • Contact Us
  • Help
  • Terms of Use
  • Privacy Policy
  • Pedoman Media Siber
  • Desktop Version
Update Jadwal & Skor
Grup G - Matchday 1
Selasa, 16 Juni 2026 | 02:00 WIB
Belgium
Belgia
1 - 1
Egypt
Mesir
Grup H - Matchday 1
Selasa, 16 Juni 2026 | 05:00 WIB
Saudi Arabia
Arab Saudi
1 - 1
Uruguay
Uruguay
Grup G - Matchday 1
Selasa, 16 Juni 2026 | 08:00 WIB
Iran
Iran
2 - 2
New Zealand
Selandia Baru
Lihat Selengkapnya
Semua Jadwal Laga
Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 243 Activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 243 activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Tayang:
Baca & Ambil Poin
zoom-in Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 243 Activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi
Tribunnews.com/Fahdi Fahlevi
TES KEMAMPUAN AKADEMIK - Foto pelaksanaan Tes Kemampuan Akademik (TKA) di SMKN 1 Manggar, Belitung, Provinsi Bangka Belitung, Minggu (3/11/2025). Berikut ini Tribunnews.com sajikan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 243 activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi 
Memuat video…

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 243 activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti, serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Di activity 1 ini, siswa diminta untuk menulis hortatory exposition tentang kesehatan.

Siswa diminta memilih satu dari dua topik yang sudah diberikan.

Jawaban yang disajikan dalam artikel ini merupakan contoh dan siswa bisa menjawab dengan pendapatnya sendiri.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 241 Activity 15 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 243 activity 1:

Jawaban: 

Mindset Over Menu: Why Mental Prep is Key to Healthy Living

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

Many of us are addicted to the convenience of fast food and the sugar rush of soda. However, when we start feeling sluggish and less energetic, we realize that our current lifestyle is no longer sustainable. While most people immediately jump into a strict diet, they often fail because they forget one crucial step: opening their minds. I believe that a mental shift is the most essential foundation before you change what you eat.

First, opening your mind allows you to understand that your body is currently vulnerable to various health risks. Fast food and soda might taste good, but they act as "energy thieves" that weaken your immune system. By being mentally aware, you start to see these foods as obstacles rather than rewards. This awareness is what makes your commitment robust and long-lasting.

Second, a prepared mind helps you prevent cravings from winning. Since our brains are used to the high glycemic index of soda, we will inevitably face "withdrawal" symptoms. If you don't open your mind to the long-term benefits of healthy eating, you will easily give up when stress hits. Meditation or self-reflection can help you stay focused on your goal of increasing your life expectancy.

Finally, you need a mindset that values abundant nutrients over empty calories. When you open your mind, you stop focusing on what you are "losing" (the soda) and start focusing on what you are "gaining" (energy and clarity).

So, in recommendation, I strongly suggest that you educate yourself on nutrition and reflect on your personal goals before you clear out your fridge. Open your mind to the idea that food is fuel for your success. Start by making small mental commitments every day so that your physical transformation becomes an effortless part of your new, healthier self.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Halaman 234-235 Practice 5 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

*)Disclaimer:

Kunci jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Jawaban yang disajikan bisa saja lebih singkat dari apa yang dipelajari di buku.

(Tribunnews.com, Renald Shiftanto)

Sesuai Minatmu
SEMA UGM: Nusron Wahid dan Sudaryono Tak Merasa Bersalah atas Kondisi Indonesia
Nasional
SEMA UGM: Nusron Wahid dan Sudaryono Tak Merasa Bersalah atas Kondisi Indonesia
Dua Uskup dan 4 Pastor Utus 186 Siswa SMA Van Lith Setelah Menuntaskan Magang OPP di Tujuh Kota
Pendidikan
Dua Uskup dan 4 Pastor Utus 186 Siswa SMA Van Lith Setelah Menuntaskan Magang OPP di Tujuh Kota
Netanyahu Terpojok! Kesepakatan Damai AS-Iran Picu Kemarahan Besar di Israel
Internasional
Netanyahu Terpojok! Kesepakatan Damai AS-Iran Picu Kemarahan Besar di Israel
Tags:
Kurikulum Merdeka
Kurikulum Merdeka Belajar
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11
Dapatkan Berita Pilihan
di WhatsApp Anda
Klik Di Sini!
Baca WhatsApp Tribunnews
Tribunnews
Ikuti kami di

Kirim Komentar

Isi komentar sepenuhnya adalah tanggung jawab pengguna dan diatur dalam UU ITE.
Video Pilihan
Wamentan Sudaryono Merasa Dipukul saat Diskusi di UGM Ricuh Digeruduk Mahasiswa, Bantah Kabur Dialog
Wamentan Sudaryono Merasa Dipukul saat Diskusi di UGM Ricuh Digeruduk Mahasiswa, Bantah Kabur Dialog

Berita Terkait :#Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 132 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 2: Worksheet 3.23

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 132 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 2: Worksheet 3.23

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 131 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 2: Worksheet 3.22

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 131 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 2: Worksheet 3.22

Berita Populer
Berita Terkini
Atas