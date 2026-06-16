Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 243 Activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 243 activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti, serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Di activity 1 ini, siswa diminta untuk menulis hortatory exposition tentang kesehatan.

Siswa diminta memilih satu dari dua topik yang sudah diberikan.

Jawaban yang disajikan dalam artikel ini merupakan contoh dan siswa bisa menjawab dengan pendapatnya sendiri.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 241 Activity 15 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 243 activity 1:

Jawaban:

Mindset Over Menu: Why Mental Prep is Key to Healthy Living

Rekomendasi Untuk Anda

Many of us are addicted to the convenience of fast food and the sugar rush of soda. However, when we start feeling sluggish and less energetic, we realize that our current lifestyle is no longer sustainable. While most people immediately jump into a strict diet, they often fail because they forget one crucial step: opening their minds. I believe that a mental shift is the most essential foundation before you change what you eat.

First, opening your mind allows you to understand that your body is currently vulnerable to various health risks. Fast food and soda might taste good, but they act as "energy thieves" that weaken your immune system. By being mentally aware, you start to see these foods as obstacles rather than rewards. This awareness is what makes your commitment robust and long-lasting.

Second, a prepared mind helps you prevent cravings from winning. Since our brains are used to the high glycemic index of soda, we will inevitably face "withdrawal" symptoms. If you don't open your mind to the long-term benefits of healthy eating, you will easily give up when stress hits. Meditation or self-reflection can help you stay focused on your goal of increasing your life expectancy.

Finally, you need a mindset that values abundant nutrients over empty calories. When you open your mind, you stop focusing on what you are "losing" (the soda) and start focusing on what you are "gaining" (energy and clarity).

So, in recommendation, I strongly suggest that you educate yourself on nutrition and reflect on your personal goals before you clear out your fridge. Open your mind to the idea that food is fuel for your success. Start by making small mental commitments every day so that your physical transformation becomes an effortless part of your new, healthier self.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Halaman 234-235 Practice 5 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

*)Disclaimer:

Kunci jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Jawaban yang disajikan bisa saja lebih singkat dari apa yang dipelajari di buku.

(Tribunnews.com, Renald Shiftanto)