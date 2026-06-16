Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 252 Part 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 252 part 1 Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka edisi revisi ini ditulis oleh Rida Afrilyasanti dan Anik Muslikah Indriastuti, serta diterbitkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset, dan Teknologi tahun 2024.

Di part 1 ini, siswa diminta mendengarkan audio lalu mengisi kalimat yang belum lengkap dengan kata yang disediakan.

Jawaban yang disajikan dalam artikel ini merupakan contoh dan siswa bisa menjawab dengan pendapatnya sendiri.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 243 Activity 1 Kurikulum Merdeka Edisi Revisi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/MA halaman 252 part 1:

Soal:

Why We should Eat Breakfast

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day and for good reasons. First, starting our day with breakfast is _______ (1) for iring up our metabolism. When we eat in the morning, our body starts processing food and burning calories. This is known as the thermic effect of food.

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Second, eating breakfast gives us the _______ (2) we need for the day. When we sleep, our body continues to burn calories to maintain vital functions. By morning, our energy reserves need replenishing. A healthy breakfast refuels our body and replenishes our glucose supply, boosting our energy levels and alertness. This is essential for performing well in our daily tasks, whether it's at work, school, or during physical _______ (3).

Third, regularly eating breakfast can be a key factor in maintaining a healthy weight. People who eat breakfast are less likely to be overweight or obese compared to those who skip the meal. It’s thought that eating in the morning helps _______ (4) our appetite and reduces the likelihood of overeating later in the day. Furthermore, breakfast can prevent us from reaching for high calorie snacks, which is a common tendency when we are extremely hungry.

Fourth, a balanced breakfast can help stabilize our blood sugar levels, preventing sharp spikes and dips. This is particularly important for people with diabetes but is _______ (5) for everyone. Maintaining stable blood sugar levels helps regulate our body’s insulin response. In addition to keeping our energy levels _______ (6), it also prevents mood swings and supports overall

health.

Fifth, people who eat breakfast _______ (7) tend to have a better overall diet quality. Breakfast eaters are more likely to consume adequate amounts of ibre, vitamins, and minerals. A healthy breakfast sets the tone for the day, leading to better food choices throughout. It’s a step towards a balanced diet, contributing to long-term health benefits. Including a variety of foods in our breakfast routine ensures a wider intake of different nutrients.

Sixth, breakfast time can also be an important social and family _______ (8) time. Families that eat breakfast together tend to have stronger relationships. It’s a time to share nutritious meals and healthy eating habits. For children, this can be particularly inluential, as they learn by example. Eating breakfast as a family can encourage positive mealtime behaviors and preferences for healthy foods.

Seventh, starting our day with breakfast can positively _______ (9) our overall mood and outlook. It’s a simple self-care practice that can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Eating a nutritious meal in the morning can be a moment of calm before a busy day, providing mental clarity and a sense of preparedness. It’s not just about the physical _________(10); it’s also about taking a moment for ourselves in the morning.

From the arguments above, we can conclude that eating breakfast will make our body starts processing food and burning calories. gives us the energy we need for the day, becomes a key factor in maintaining a healthy weight, helps stabilize our blood sugar levels, prevents sharp spikes and dips, makes us have a better overall diet quality, is an important social and family bonding time, and positively impacts our overall mood and outlook. Making breakfast a daily habit is a small step that can lead to big improvements in our health and lifestyle.

Fill in the blanks with this words: benefits, impact, bonding, regularly, steady, beneficial, regulate, activities, energy, crucial

Jawaban:

1. Crucial

2. Energy

3. Activities

4. Regulate

5. Beneficial

6. Steady

7. Regularly

8. Bonding

9. Impact

10. Benefits

*)Disclaimer:

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Jawaban yang disajikan bisa saja lebih singkat dari apa yang dipelajari di buku.

(Tribunnews.com, Renald Shiftanto)